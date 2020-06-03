West Texas Junior Open marks return of competitive golf to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Competitive golf has officially returned to Abilene.

The West Texas Junior Champions Tour (WTJCT) held the first round of the West Texas Junior Open Wednesday at the Country Club Fairway Oaks course as well as a collegiate tournament at the Club Course.

Colorado City junior William Maddox says he was excited to compete and a return to the course was much needed.

“It’s great, especially when you can play a course like this. It’s in such great shape. They’ve taken well care of it through all this coronavirus stuff and it’s just great to be back out here,” Maddox says. “It was a tough round, but good course to play on. It just felt great to be back in a tournament playing, you go out there and play, but yeah the course is in great shape, best I’ve seen in years, but it was good to be back out here.”

The first tee time was at 7:30 Wednesday morning and continued throughout the day. It was the first day of a two-round tournament. The collegiate and junior divisions will flip courses for the second round tomorrow with another start time of 7:30 a.m. The WTJCT has plenty more scheduled events this summer.

“There’s a lot of tournaments coming up, they finally let them open more tournaments up, so now we have one every week, nearly,” Maddox says.

There will be a Brownwood Country Club tournament for junior and college players next Tuesday and a tournament at Shady Oaks in Baird Wednesday.