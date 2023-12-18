ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Westbrook Wildcats and Abilene Christian School claim the honor of BCH Sports 6-Man Co-Teams of the Year.

You had to get to a state championship game to earn the honor this season.

The Westbrook Wildcats earn the honor after advancing to the Class A Division I state championship game for the third year in a row.

Homer Matlock’s team wasn’t able to get past Gordon in the title game, but what a run it’s been.

The championship game was Westbrook’s 45th game in three seasons, and they are 38-7 with two state championships in that time.

The Abilene Christian School Panthers shared the award for the first time in school history.

The Panthers fought their way through a tough schedule to the TAPPS 6-Man state championship game in Division II. It was their first appearance in the championship game since 2011.

The Panthers came up tenyards short of the crown, but it was a great run for the school and the community.