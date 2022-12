The Class A playoffs were in the semifinals tonight. In Division I, Westbrook holds off the Happy Cowboys in Slaton to win 40 to 20.

The Wildcats will defend their state title on December 14th in Arlington at At&T Stadium.

And in Class A Division II, the Loraine Bulldogs are headed to state championship game for the first time in school history.

They beat Oakwood 86 to 38. Their best season ever continues in a week and a half.