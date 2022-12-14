Westbrook’s defense was dominant, and the offense could not be stopped in their 69-24 victory over Abbott.

Westbrook turned the ball over two times in the first quarter, but the first half belong to the Wildcats and Grayson Jeffrey.

Most thought Cedric Ware would be the main weapon for Westbrook in the early going, but Jeffrey was the player making the noise. He found the end zone three time for the Wildcats in the first half. He caught a touchdown pass and ran for a pair of scores to help Westbrook build a 16 point lead at the half. He even added a touchdown pass in the 4th quarter.

Ware took over in the third quarter to help the Wildcats maintain their lead. He broke loose for a 56 yard touchdown run to open the half, and he added two more touchdowns in the quarter to Westbrook up by 30 heading to the 4th quarter. Ware went on to claim the Offensive and Defensive MVP awards after the game.

The Wildcats added two more touchdowns in the 4th quarter to end it on the 45-point mercy rule.

Defensively, Westbrook held Abbott to three scores.

Westbrook finishes the season with a 14-1 record and claim the second straight state championship.