ARLINGTON, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Westbrook Wildcats and the Gordon Longhorns are set to meet today for the Class A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m.

Gordon enters the game are the top-ranked team in Division I by SixManFootball.com with a perfect 14-0 record. Westbrook is the defending state champion and ranked second with a 13-1 record.

This game could come down to experience in the state championship game. This is the third straight appearance in the state championship game for the Westbrook Wildcats. Gordon hasn’t been to state since 2012 when they lost to Abbott.

Gordon Westbrook

Record: 14-0 13-1

Scoring offense per game: 58.78 57.64

Scoring defense per game: 8.28 16.36

Opp. record 84-70 94-62

Both offense are similar in the number of points they score per game.

The difference comes in scoring defense in this game. Westbrook gives up just over eight points per game more than Gordon. Gordon pitched five shutouts in the regular season and only one team scored more than one time on the Longhorns in the regular season.

That can be attributed to the difference in opposing teams records. The teams Westbrook played won a combined 94 games this season. The teams Gordon played in 2023 managed to win only 84 games.