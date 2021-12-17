Westbrook goes from 2-4 to state champions

The Texas High School Football State Championships have been going on all week, and on Wednesday the Westbrook Wildcats captured their first state title. Under the bright lights and the gigantic jumbotron at AT&T Stadium, Westbrook took down the May Tigers in the Class 1A Division One state championship game, 72-66.

Wildcats running back Cedric Ware won both the Offensive and Defensive MVP awards. Ware ran for 304-yards, and ran for seven rushing touchdowns.

Even though Westbrook started out the season 2-4, this team knew they had to strength to rebound and make their dreams come true.

“You know we started about four or five years ago, my son and some buddies. I brought them over here to watch a game. I wanted them to see state, you got to have a vision, you got to know where you’re trying to get to. Then the next year, that four or five buddies turned into six, seven, eight of them. Then the next year it was three Suburban’s, then this year we had a bus. Bible talks about those without a vision perish, we have a vision. These little kids sitting in the bleachers they’ve got vision now. You know, it’s huge. It’s huge for our school,” said Head Coach Homer Matlock.