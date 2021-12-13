Westbrook is excited about first appearance in Class A Div. I championship game

Jimmy Roberts says, “It’s going to be fun you know, it’s exciting! Just thinking about it right now makes me happy!”

From the early days of preseason workouts, every high school football team has their hearts set on winning a state championship. For the Westbrook Wildcats, that dream is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Jimmy Roberts says, “I go home and my dad and my mom they’re like, freaking Cowboys Stadium, and I’m like, yeah we’re going, like you know it took us four years but we’re going. It’s going to be exciting.”

Cedric Ware says, “Everyone’s really excited but to us football players it still doesn’t feel real.”

Even though this is the first time Westbrook has every made it to the Class 1A Division One State State Championship game, this group of players isn’t foreign to making history.

Head Coach Homer Matlock says, “Last year, we went futher than anybody went in history, and then this year we did it, and then we won another game, and now we’re going to Jerry’s World, so this team is used to making history man. It’s not something unusual for them, so they’re not really blown away by that.”

Shammah Stark says, “It means a lot to the little kids over here. They’re already talking aboout how they want to go to state and they’re in third grade. So I think it’s really great for the program and the school.”

Cedric Ware says, “All of the people really look up to us, especially the little kids, and they’re the future of Westbrook. So if we can come this far, it will give them the idea that they can come this far.”

Having the opportunity to compete for a state title doesn’t come around too often, and the final days leading up to the big game, the Westbrook Wildcats are doing everything they can to leave no stone unturned.

Jimmy Roberts says, “I don’t want to live with regrets. I want to be able to get off the field, win, lose, or draw, turn to my teamates and say, I left it all out there.”

Head Coach Homer Matlock says, “I don’t know if I can be anymore proud of the guys that I am right now, whether they win or they don’t, but just to bring something like that back to Westbrook, it would be amazing you know? It’s been a dream, and sometimes dreams come true.”

“One, two, three, family”

The Wildcats face May for the Class A Division I state championship game on Wednesday at 11 a.m.