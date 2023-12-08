WESTBROOK, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Westbrook Wildcats are state bound for the third time in a row in Class A Division I. In their last two rounds against Borden County and Happy in the State Semifinal, the score was close at halftime. The Wildcats woke up in the second half, and separated themselves against their opponents.

Homer Matlock said: “I think this team just….they really trust in each other, and they’re willing to just lay it on the line out there and do whatever it takes. They play really well as a team, just encourage each other, and keep it going.”

Grayson Jeffrey said: “Sometimes we wish it was a first half team, and we didn’t have to come and do it in the second half. Going into halftimes we kind of realized we kind of have to pick it up. If we have goals that we want to reach, we kind of have to step it up and do what we know we can do. Coach comes in and kind of gives us a chewing knowing that we’re capable of stepping up, and that we just need to step up when we need to.”

Keegan Gilbreath said: “We’ve talked about flipping the switch the whole year. Coming out, playoff football, you have to have a different mindset to play. You got to come out and come out fast, hot, and hit them in the mouth.”

The Wildcats will have to bring tenacity in both halves because next Wednesday, December 13th, They’ll battle the undefeated Gordon Longhorns for a state title.