Texas Football magazine’s Top 25 in Class A is almost one-fifth Big Country.

In Division I, the Westbrook Wildcats are the two-time defending state champions, and they are expected to claim a third straight title in 2023. Head coach Homer Matlock is the Preseason Coach of the Year. The only issue, the Wildcats need to find a replacement for running back Cedric Ware.

The Wildcats are not alone in the Class A Texas Football Top 25. The Knox City Greyhounds open 2023 ranked sixth in the state. State power May is eighth this year. The Ira Bulldogs start the new season 25th.

The Loraine Bulldogs played for the state championship last season, but lost. They year the Bulldogs start the season as the sixth ranked team in the state in Class A Division II. A.J. Williams is the coverboy for Class A in the magazine this season. Williams scored 37 touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2022. Their trip to state last year was the program’s first, and they want to go back in 2023.

The Bulldogs are followed in the Top 25 by another canine mascot. The Throckmorton Greyhounds enter 2023 as the 13th ranked team in Class A Division II. They are coming off an appearance in the regional finals.

The Rising Star Wildcats came on strong last year to claim a district championship. This year, they start the season ranked 14th in the state. Nine positions are filled by returning starters to get 2023 underway. The Wildcats return twelve of fourteen lettermen this season.

The Texas Football Class A Division II Top 25 is finished off by Zephyer at 24, and the Blackwell Hornets are 25th.

The Abilene Christian High School Panthers start a new era this season with a stadium on campus, and Kirk Wade returns to lead the football team as head coach. The Panthers are ranked fifth by Texas Football. ACHS shares a district with top-ranked Fort Worth Covenant, who beat the Panthes for the district title last year.

Big Country teams in Texas Football’s Preseason Top 25:

CLASS A DIV. I

1)Westbrook

6)Knox City

8)May

25)Ira

CLASS A DIV. II

6)Loraine

13)Throckmorton

14)Rising Star

24)Zephyr

25)Blackwell

6-Man Private School

5)Abilene Christian