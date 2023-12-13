ARLINGTON, Texas (BCH Sports) – After three quarters, a 50-point deficit ended the Class A Division l state title game early, as the Gordon Longhorns defeated the Westbrook Wildcats 70-20.

With about 5:20 left in the first quarter, running back Grayson Jeffrey scored a long touchdown to pull the Wildcats within two points. However, Gordon controlled the rest of the game.

The Longhorns scored six more touchdowns in a row, including a pick-six by Riley Reed that made it 56-14.

Brannon Larson scored Westbrook’s last points late in the second quarter. After a 64-20 halftime score, another Gordon touchdown sealed the deal.

Westbrook entered the contest looking to win their state title in a row. They finished the season 13-2 after Wednesday’s loss. Meanwhile, Gordon ended the 2023 season with an undefeated record and captured the third state championship in program history.