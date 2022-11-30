The Westbrook Wildcats are back in the Class A Division I semifinals again this season.

The WIldcats are getting ready to take on a familiar opponent for the right to advance to another state championship game.

The Happy Cowboys are that team.

The Cowboys and the Wildcats meet this year in the first week, and Westbrook won by 46.

That was a long time ago, and head coach Homer Matlock expects a different contest.

Matlock said, “I think we kind of know each other. You know we played last year in the playoffs, and then this year in week one. Week one is week one. You’re feeling each other out, you’re just trying to get your guys to line up correctly and do things right so I expect a whole different game this time. Those guys do a lot of really good stuff. They haven’t loss since they played us. They’ve been rolling through every one, they block really well, they run really well, they throw the ball well, they’re well coached. They’re a all around team that’s why they’re where they’re at. So we know we have our work cut out for us on this deal.”

Westbrook and Happy are meeting Friday night in Slaton.

The winner is headed to AT&T Stadium in two weeks.