SWEETWATER, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Westbrook Wildcats took control of the game in the second half beating Borden County, 110-65.

In class A Division I the back-to-back defending state champs, the Wildcats, made the trip to Sweetwater to meet their match against the Coyotes.

Borden County lead 23-14 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cats would take their first lead of the game in the second.

It was back and fourth in the first two quarters as Westbrook lead 48-37 at the half.

The Wildcats held their momentum and ran away with a 110-65 victory over Borden County.

Westbrook faces Happy in the State Semifinals once again.