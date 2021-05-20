Westbrook sweeps Baird to continue miracle season another week

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Westbrook Wildcat’s miracle season continues with a sweep of the Baird Bears in the Class A playoffs. The Wildcats first playoff appearance continues at least another week.

Game 1 was a hard fought game for the Wildcats and the Bears.

It went into extra innings after the two teams fought to a 6-6 time after regulation. Westbrook scored a run in the bottom of the 8th to walk it off and take the lead in the series.

Game 2 of the series was all Westbrook. The Wildcats won that game 12-2 to win the series and advance to the regional finals.

Westbrook will play Nazareth for a berth in the state tournament in the next round.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports

Trending stories