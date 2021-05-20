Westbrook sweeps Baird to continue miracle season another week

The Westbrook Wildcat’s miracle season continues with a sweep of the Baird Bears in the Class A playoffs. The Wildcats first playoff appearance continues at least another week.

Game 1 was a hard fought game for the Wildcats and the Bears.

It went into extra innings after the two teams fought to a 6-6 time after regulation. Westbrook scored a run in the bottom of the 8th to walk it off and take the lead in the series.

Game 2 of the series was all Westbrook. The Wildcats won that game 12-2 to win the series and advance to the regional finals.

Westbrook will play Nazareth for a berth in the state tournament in the next round.