The reigning Class 1A Division 1 state champions, the Westbrook Wildcats are looking to go back to Jerry’s World for a repeat. Standing in the way of that is two games, this Rankin team being one of those.

The Wildcats were hot in scoring very early on.

Rankin only scored two times.

Westbrook only needed two quarters to finalize the game, 62-16.

The Wildcats will play Happy on Friday at 6 p.m. in Slaton for a chance to go back to Arlington.