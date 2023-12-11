WESTBROOK, Texas (BCH Sports) – Over the past ten seasons, three programs in Class A Division I clinched the state title in back to back years. The Westbrook Wildcats have the opportunity to be the only one to win three straight.

It will be the final time an accomplished coach leads his historic senior class, that players battle alongside childhood friends, and that a father walks the same football field as his son.

Homer Matlock said, “You know, I’m very blessed here at Westbrook. We’ve had really good kids come through this program. This year it’s my kid’s senior class, and I’m really close with these guys. I was close with the last two classes as well. For me as a dad, I just know it’s getting close to being over for me coaching him, but as a program, you know, I think we’re trying to build something that other kids can strive for.”

Parker Matlock said, “In both of those positions he plays, he’s very important to me. As a coach, looking up to him just following what he’s doing because he’s leading us as a team. Same as a dad, looking up to him because he’s leading me as a son. I kind of look at him as a role model. It’s just really special to get to play under him for my high school career, and I’m going to really miss it.”

The Matlock family extends throughout the entire football program. A deep admiration is felt from every person who calls themselves a teammate.

Aiden Sullivan said, “Pretty much, coach has been in my life, all my whole life. Um, pretty sure he was there after I was born, and I’ve always grown up with his son Parker Matlock. Me and him have been friends, so I’ve always just known coach, and he’s always been a good mentor.”

The opportunity Westbrook has this Wednesday isn’t guaranteed, but the companionship each Wildcat shares for each other is. No matter the outcome, the culture instilled in each individual will hold a bond for life.

The Wildcats kickoff their Class A Division I championship game against Gordon on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.