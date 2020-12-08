Western Athletic Conference could be in ACU’s future

The publisher of a newsletter called Extra Points, Matt Brown, says the ACU Wildcats, along with other members of the Southland Conference, are moving to the Western Athletic Conference.

Brown says the WAC is planning to make it official “in the next two-ish weeks.”

He listed Sam Houston State, Lamar, and Stephen F. Austin with ACU as schools from the Southland Conference that are soon to be members of the WAC.

Sources inside ACU athletics say the Western Athletic Conference offered membership to the Wildcats. Another source says Abilene Christian is considering the offer.

ACU released a statement on Monday night that said, “The Southland Conference has been an important part of Abilene Christian’s athletic legacy, from our role as a founding member in 1963 and our return in 2013 when we transitioned to Division I. Each time, we moved for highly strategic reasons that positioned the university and its student-athletes for optimum success. Evaluating our athletic conference alignment is an ongoing responsibility of our Senior Leadership Team and any decision would be followed by a public announcement.“