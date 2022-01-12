Western Athletic Conference releases ACU’s conference schedule

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced the 2022 league football schedule on Wednesday, with all eight members playing a full conference schedule for the first time since 2012.

Abilene Christian will open the 2022 campaign with a home game against Lamar on Sept. 1 after defeating the Cardinals twice in 2021. The Wildcats will have their first road action of conference play on Oct. 1, when they make the first ever trip to Utah in program history to take on Dixie State.

The Purple and White head to Huntsville to face Sam Houston on Oct. 8 before returning home to host Southern Utah the following Saturday. ACU then travels to San Antonio to take on former Southland Conference foe Incarnate Word on Oct. 22, and the final road trip of the season comes on Nov. 12 as the ‘Cats visit rival Tarleton in Stephenville.

ACU closes out the season with a home game against SFA on Nov. 19.

The non-conference portion of the schedule was announced on Tuesday afternoon and features a pair of home games for the Wildcats. Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are currently on sale at ACUSports.com/Tickets or by calling the ACU Ticket Office at 325-674-CATS (2287).