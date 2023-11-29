ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles are in the regional finals for the first time since 2011.

The seniors on this team were five and six years old the last time this happened.

So, what is waiting on them this week?

It’s just defending state champion Aledo. The Bearcats are undefeated. The own ten state championships in the last fourteen seasons.

It is Abilene High’s biggest challenge of the season.

It won’t be easy, but Mike Fullen and his team love a challenge.

He said, “Oh, yeah. Absolutely! That’s why you sign up to play. You want to put yourself in a position to play teams like this and play in games like this. We are definitely excited about it. We know what it’s going to take in the preparation for it. Look, we’ve earn the right to be here. We are going to get ourselves well prepared. We are looking forward to it. This is why you play the game because you want to have these opportunities. This is how you build the memories that you are going to have for a lifetime. It’s why you do all the work. It’s why you do all the lifting in the offseason and do all the work in the hot summer is to put yourself in a position to play in games like this.”

The Eagles and the Bearcats meet in Stephenville on Friday night.

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Abilene High and Aledo have a combined 18 state football championships between them.