ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats are hitting the field one final time this week over in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies.

This is a huge challenge for the Wildcats and head coach Keith Patterson.

The Aggies are a middle of the road team in the SEC and they are headed to a bowl game.

What does Abilene Christian get out of playing a team like A&M? We asked coach Patterson to get the answer.

Keith Patterson said, “The way I look at it, what an incredible opportunity for our young men to be able to go play an SEC opponent on a Saturday afternoon, in the fall, and in Texas. For us, the game is going to feel fast. The first two or three possessions you’re going to get out there, and it’s going to be like warp speed. Lineman are bigger and faster, the backs are bigger and faster, the wide receivers are bigger and faster.”

“The first two to three series of the game, you got to let the game come to you. You got to kind of get your feet on the ground, don’t panic, and you just got to keep playing. It’s exposure for our football program, so we want to go and represent our university, and our football program. Man, what a great way to be able to have the opportunity to do it,” Patterson added.

The Wildcats and the Aggies meet on Saturday and kick off at 11 a.m.