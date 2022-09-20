The Eagles and head coach Mike Fullen lost their second straight game and third of the season on Friday night against Frenship.

That game was the final non-district game for Abilene High this season, so now, it’s time for the games that count.

Every team enters the season with question marks, and things the coaches don’t know about their team.

So, what has coach Fullen learned about his Eagles after four games?

Fullen said, “We can be really good on defense. I think our team knows how to handle adversity, and we have had it on the field and off the field. I think we are maturing. I think we are where we need to be. We’re contstantly going to be adjusting things. That’s what we do. Things change from week to week, but the way we work, the way we set up things and the way we move forward are set in place, and those will never change.”

The games start to count this week for the Eagles.

Abilene High opens District 2-5A play against the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen on Friday at Shotwell Stadium.

Monterey is 0-4. The Eagles are 1-3.