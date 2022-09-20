Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and his Cougars came up with another exciting come from behind victory on Friday against Lubbock Coronado.

The last minute victory improved the Cougars record to 2-2, and it’s the second victory in a row for Cooper.

We are four games into the season, so the coaches know about all they can about their team.

That makes you wonder what coach Roan knows about his team that he didn’t know when practice started.

Roan said, “We’ve got all the pieces to the puzzle in place. It’s continuing to work on that puzzle and get it put together. When you get all of the pieces, you have to get them in the right spot. That’s what we continue to work on. I’ve been pleased with some inexperienced guys that on the offensive and defensive line that have had to step up in to big roles. I think we are continuing to grow and develop as a team. I told our guys, ‘We haven’t played our best football.’ That’s a good thing. I would be worried. ‘Alright, that’s it. We’ve topped out.’ We’ve got a lot of things that we can continue to get better at. I’ve felt that our kids have come out to compete each week.”

Cooper finished up non-district play this week with a road game against Odessa Permian.

This is the first meeting between the two former district rivals since 2013.