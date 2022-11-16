The Cooper Cougars went out to El Paso and beat the Andress Eagles from start to finish.

The offense and the defense played about as well as they can in this game.

Chris Warren and the offense put up over 500 total yards and scored 49 yards.

Defensively, Cooper picked off three passes.

Their victory put together with wins by Wylie and Abilene High means the city of Abilene was a perfect 3-0 against the city of El Paso.

Roan said, “The support that we have in this community for athletics as a whole, specifically for football, is tremendous. I think that says a lot for the Abilene community. I know coach Fullen and his staff does a really good job, as does coach Martin and his staff over at Wylie, so I think it’s exciting for the community that all of us are still in it and playing, and it’s an exciting time of year, right now, because that airs changed. There’s that briskness in the air. We are excited to still be a part of it.”

Cooper continues the Class 5A Division II playoffs on Friday night over in the metroplex.

The Cougars take on Grapevine at Crowley ISD Stadium.

They kick it off at 7 p.m.