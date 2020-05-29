When we played games… Albany’s Hamilton was the 2017 BCH Sports Player of the Year

The 2017 BCH Sports player of the year goes to a guy who did it all. Albany Lions quarterback Brian Hamilton. Brian finished the season with 3,506 offensive yards. 2,886 passing yards, 620 rushing yards and 56 total touchdowns. 50 of those through the air, and all of that is just offense. On defense he had 7 interceptions for 166 yards. Those are amazing numbers, but Brian never cared about the numbers.

Brian Hamilton said, “I never really cared about a certain stat line. I mean, I don’t think any of us really did.”

Denney Faith said, “He’s the ultimate team player you know that’s what he cares about more than anything, and he’s making sure that he does his part to get the team goal accomplished.”

A team player with outstanding stats, and coach Faith and his staff knew Brian would be a leader early on.

Faith said, “When he started as a 7th grader, you know he was going to be a good athlete, but we didn’t know he was going to be such a good leader. The combination of being one of your best athletes and also one of your best leaders. You know that makes for an exceptional kid, and it’s just been a great pleasure coaching him, and being around him.”

And Brian wants his legacy at Albany to be, what you might expect.

Hamilton said, “I would say I want to be remembered as somebody who played with a lot of passion and a lot of fire and was a good teammate. Definitely I mean you want to be considered a champion. At the end of the day you want to be considered a winner, but I think more importantly is playing with passion and playing as a great teammate, and that’s it.”

Brian Hamilton. Your BCH Sports Player of the Year.