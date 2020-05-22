When we played games… Behren Morton earned the 2018 Underclassman of Year

When we played games… Eastland’s Behren Morton burst onto the scene to earn the 2018 BCH Sports Underclassman of the Year award.

3351 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 8 rushing touchdowns, all in just 10 games. Behren Morton put on an absolute clinic in his sophomore season as quarterback of the Eastland Mavericks.

Behren Morton said, “It’s really a big accomplishment for me but it all goes back to my receivers and the O-line protecting me.”

While Behren’s numbers are impressive, he did miss two games in the regular season with a stress fracture in his ankle. The injury lingered throughout the rest of Morton’s season, but that did not stop the quarterback from leading his team to the Regional Semifinals.

Behren Morton said, “You’ve got to encourage your teammates every day in practice to go hard. Just because one person is out doesn’t mean this weeks game is down the drain. It was a lot of rehab, getting back well.”

Head Coach James Morton said, “Behren did put a lot of time and effort into it and I think it was validated. I hope that’s something that springboards him into the future to increase his work ethic and continue to work to improve.”

One of the key moments for Morton in 2018 was getting his first Division I offer from Texas Tech.

James Morton said, “Behren came up and said Coach Kingsbury wanted to talk to him after the camp and I said he’s going to tell you to work hard and you’re on the radar and then we get in there and he’s talking about an offer. It was a great excitement and I was trying to keep myself grounded first as a dad and a head football coach.”

And while there are many people he can credit to his success, his father and Head Coach James Morton has played a key role in Behren’s life on and off of the playing field.

Behren Morton said, “I have a really good guy called my dad and my coach too and he’s always there to keep me level-headed, not to get big-headed of myself. I have good teammates, they keep me on the low.”

James Morton said, “The thing that I try to balance is being the dad and being the head coach, that’s always a work in progress for me. Obviously, it’s uncharted territory. I’ve been a head coach for 26, 27 years, never in that area but he’s done a good job and I’m proud of the progress that he’s made on and off of the field.”

Congratulations to the 2018 BCH Sports Underclassman Player of the Year, Behren Morton.