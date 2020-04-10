When we played games… Galvin leads Jim Ned back to the regional tournament

When we played games… The Jim Ned Lady Indians had another great season in 2019-20, and senior guard Brooke Galvin was out front leading her team.

The Jim Ned Lady Indians are capturing the attention of the Big Country going undefeated in district play and now making it to the fourth round of the playoffs. A big piece to the Lady Indians success is none other than senior point guard Brooke Galvin. Head Coach Hunter Cooley says Galvin fits the leading role perfectly.

Head Coach Hunter Cooley said, “I think Brooke by far has been at the forefront as leadership goes. Obviously Brooke playing the point guard, that kind of lends itself to a leadership role and I thought she’s done a great job for us so far.”

Brooke Galvin said, “The seniors last year really set an example for me that I wanted to be as good as they were and maybe be better than what they were.”

Galvin contributes leadership and momentum to this team and their record shows she’s pushing this squad in the right direction. Galvin though says she credits her teammates in keeping her motivated.

Galvin said, “My team is great. When I get them open, they’ll knock down the shots and they get me open. We really just trust each other and know how each other play and it works out. I have to give glory to God, I feel like he has given me the gift of having the talent and having the ability to be a leader for my team. All the glory to God in my opinion.”

Galvin ended the season as district MVP and was on a pair of All-State teams after the 2020 season.