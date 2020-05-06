When we played games… Merkel’s Pursley led the Lady Badgers to the playoffs

We continue to look back to a time when we played games. The Merkel Lady Badgers had a great 2019-2020 season, and senior Kaydi Pursley led the way.

Kaydi Pursley said, “I feel like there is a lot of responsibility on me as the only senior to be a leader.”

The Merkel Lady Badgers have been consistently one of the best teams in the area on the hardwood for the majority of the 2019-2020 season. After advancing to the second round of the playoffs following a win over Bangs, more people will start to hear the name “Kaydi Pursley” making shots and leading the Lady Badgers to victory. This is nothing new as the lone senior has been the leader of the team and a standout from day one with the program.

Head Coach Laura Lange said, “She’s currently averaging 16 points per game and she’s at 1700 career points. It takes a team to score all of those but it also takes an exceptional player to execute all of those plays.”

Pursley said, “I just feel incredibly blessed and fortunate to be apart of this team. The coaches and teammates I have, it’s unbelievable, I could imagine or ask for a better group of people to be around.”

Over the years, Pursley has grown her game on the court as well as on the track. Following her graduation at Merkel, she will take her talents for Track and Field to ACU. In the meantime, she’s soaking in every opportunity and moment of her senior campaign with the Merkel Lady Badgers basketball team, from making shots on the court to team dance parties off of the court.

Pursley said, “It was a lot of hard work for sure, a lot of extra hours in the gym but not by myself, lots of my teammates there with me, pushing me to be better. Now, I like to encourage my younger teammates to do the same because it does feel good to have that consistency.”

Lange said, “She’s just a standout kid, standout athlete, she’s great on and off of the court, and she’s just a tremendous kid to have the opportunity to coach.”

Merkel advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Nocona by one point.