When we played games… Noah Garcia claimed BCH Sports Player of the Year with record year

Back when we played games, Noah Garcia entered the 2019 season knowing he was the man for the Cooper running game. He delivered for his team in a big way, and he broke a 26-year old record and was the BCH Sports Player of the Year.

He’s been the man all year long for the Cooper Cougars and every time they called his name, he delivered.

Noah Garcia said, “It’s been great, especially playing for this program. This program is great, they’ve always been great to me, and just knowing that I’ll be back next year is a blessing.”

Junior Running Back Noah Garcia not only had a career year in 2019, but also helped lead his team to the Regional Finals in the playoffs.

Garcia said, “I didn’t really think of it like that, I just get the ball and run. The O-line blocks for me, they do their job and I do my job for them.”

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “What was really pleasing was to watch him continue to get better each week. One thing that kind of goes unseen was the way he was able to block, I thought he improved tremendously throughout the season in blocking for our other backs, in pass protection, and those types of things.”

Garcia’s numbers from this season are quite frankly out of this world. He averaged 11 yards per carry and totaled 2,451 yards on the ground with 31 touchdowns.

Garcia said, “My O-line was just great, they did a great job this year opening the holes for me, for me to patiently hit them, and to put up the numbers I did, all the credit goes to them.”

Roan said, “When you’re averaging over 10 yards per carry, that’s pretty helpful to have and he was able to do that. What I see with all that is the way our offense played collectively together.”

As he heads into his senior season, Garcia is only 300 yards shy of the school rushing record. You can probably expect him to eclipse that number by Week 2. But knowing Garcia, he will be taking aim at closing in on that record Week 1.

Garcia said, “This team has been great, it’s going to be one to remember forever. They’re all my brothers, I love them to death.”

Congratulations to Noah Garcia, the 2019 BCH Sports Player of the Year.