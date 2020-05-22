When we played games… Top 5 Performances of 2018

2018 was a great season for Big Country football players. Stamford quarterback Peyton Bevel shattered a pair of state passing records and Merkel’s Jonah White topped the 400 yard rushing mark in a game. That just two of the top five performances of 2018.

We gave away a total of 56 Game Balls this season for standout performances of each week of the 2018 high school football season, but it’s time to narrow that down to five for our 2018 Top Performances of the Year.

Stamford’s Peyton Bevel is not only our BCH Sports Player of the Year this season… he also notched a spot in our Top Performances for his insane numbers in week 5. In the Bulldogs 90-62 win over De Leon, Peyton threw for 789 passing yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Peyton broke two state records in this game too: the record for most passing yards in a single game, and also the record for most touchdowns in a game.

Anson quarterback Drew Hagler had himself a game in week 7. The sophomore was a dual threat in Anson’s 49-41 win over Merkel. Drew passed for 301 yards, rushed for 162 more, and had a hand in 6 of the Tigers 7 touchdowns.

Speaking of Merkel, senior Jonah White had standout performances all season long, but week 5 was his best game of the season, and probably the best game of his career. Jonah rushed for 401 yards and got into the endzone 8 times as the Badgers earned their first win of the season over San Angelo TLCA.

Our last two Top Performances were earned in the playoffs. In the Class 2A Region Finals, Albany’s Ben West completed 16 of 21 passes for 267 yards and 5 touchdowns, and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the Lions 41-28 win over Hamlin to move on to the State Semifinals.

The final Top Performance of the Year goes to De Leon quarterback Kevin Yeager. In De Leon’s 44-21 win over Riesel, Kevin threw for 320 yards with 3 touchdowns through the air, and 88 yards with 3 more touchdowns on the ground as they advanced to the State Quarterfinals.

Congratulations to our Top Performance winners, and congratulations to all of our Big Country teams and athletes for your performances this season!