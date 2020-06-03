When we played games… Top Performances of 2017

Tons of Big Country athletes stood out to us on the field each week, but we had to narrow it down to five guys for our Top Performances of the 2017 high school football season.

First up, Cooper’s Ender Freeman had an outstanding senior season, but his performance in Week 2 really stood out to us. The Cougar quarterback completed 41 of 53 passes for 463 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cooper’s comeback win against Grapevine. In this game, Ender had the second best passing performance in Cooper history, and he also broke the Cooper record for most completions in a game.

Moving on to another outstanding Big Country quarterback, Hawley’s Quay Stokes gets a nod for his performance in Week 6 this year. This was his first game coming back from a broken ankle, but you never would have known he was hurt. Quay threw for 271 yards, rushed for 61, and had 2 rushing and 2 passing touchdowns. Quay also made history in this game when he broke 10,000 career yards.

Another Cooper record breaker checks in, Tyrees Whitfield had himself a senior season, but he stood out to us in Week 3. The Cougar running back ran for 332 yards and scored every single Cooper touchdown in their win over Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown. Tyrees broke Cooper’s record for most touchdowns in a game with his 7 trips to the endzone.

Week 3 was a good week for Big Country athletes, and that’s when Sweetwater’s Chris Thompson showed out. The Mustang QB threw for 387 yards and had a hand in all 7 of Sweetwater’s touchdowns. Chris helped lead the Mustangs to their 55 to 21 win over San Angelo Lake View for their third straight victory.

And finally, we have yet another Cooper record breaker who stood out to us this year, and this time it’s Myller Royals in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Myller had 8 receptions for 136 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a kickoff return for a touchdown. The Cougar’s All-Time Leading Receiver broke many records in his time at Cooper, but in the first round of the playoffs he broke Cooper’s records for catches and receiving yards.

If we could, we would have recognized every Game Ball winner. Thanks for making football so much fun to watch this year!