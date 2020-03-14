Who’s on first for the Texas Rangers

Rangers manager Chris Woodward is contructing a roster filled with flexibility.

Several players have the ability to play multiple positions, but Ronald Guzman and Greg Bird are first basemen.

Ronald Guzman said, “It’s whatever helps the team. Whoever is more ready. Whoever is going to get the job done. It’s a friendly competition.”

Chris Woodward said, “The guy who has the quality at-bats every day that I can depend on is probably the guy that we choose.”

Neither Bird nor Guzman have proven themselves as dependable options at this point.

Woodward said, “It doesn’t mean whoever we go with Opening Day it’s the last time we’ll see the other guys name. I want to make that clear to both those guys…… Both those guys are high integrity guys who are fighting to win a spot. In the case of Guzzy he was upset last year obviously when we sent him down. He wants to prove to the organization that he’s the guy. And Birdy is trying to show the world that injuries are behind him and he’s an elite performer.”

Bird burst on the scene in 2015 with the New York Yankees smacking eleven homers in 46 games while hitting .261.

Woodward would like to see that Bird land at Globe Life Field.

Woodward added, “I definitely want to see more balls going forward harder. But timing wise his at-bat quality is good. He stays in the strike zone. He battles.”

Guzman too is battling for that consistency.

Guzman said, “I believe the consistency is going to take me where I want to be. The results are not there right now but I know they’ll be there in the future.”

When you head to the ballpark, don’t be afraid to ask, “Who’s on first?”