The Cooper Cougars lost their district opener Wichita Falls Rider on Thursday night at Shotwell Stadium, 42-21.

The Wichita Falls Rider Raiders running game was too much for the Cooper Cougars to handle, and the Raiders cruised to a – victory at Shotwell Stadium on Thursday night.

Rider owned the first quarter of this ball game.

They scored on a run by 48 yards by Kenzi Johnson and added a 10 yard run by Elijah Jackson to take a 14-0 lead.

Cooper’s defense woke the rest of the team up in the second quarter. Zavian Alexander made a diving play to pick off a Raider pass.

That play led to a nine-yard touchdown run by Daniel Bray. Later in the second, Austin Cummins hit Jayden Carrillo with a touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14.

The Cooper defense forced a punt on the next Rider possession, but the Cougars muffed the punt and the Raiders recovered.

Jackson’s second touchdown of the half put Rider up for good in the game, 21-14.

The Raiders dominated the second half with their run game. Three rushing touchdowns put the game away.

Kenzi Johnson scored two and Elijah Johnson scored one.

Cooper travels up to Amarillo next week to face Palo Duro in the second district game of the season.