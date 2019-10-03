Wildcat defense finding success in their pass rush

ACU’s defense has put on a solid performance so far this season. More specifically, their pass rush has them sitting tied for first in the Southland Conference with 19 total sacks. Kameron Hill leads the charge with 7 total sacks, good enough for second in Southland. The Wildcats are pleased with their defensive output to this point in the season.

Hill said, “It’s been an all around effort for everybody. The guys in the back have done a good job disguising coverages and that’s allowed us up front to get home. So, it’s been an all around effort, our defensive coordinator has come in, Clint Brown, and has done a good job coaching everybody up and helping us with our techniques and stuff like that. It’s been really awesome to be the beneficiary of guys doing their job and I’m doing my job.”

Jack Gibbens said, “I’ve been excited, we got a long way to go to get to the goals that we wanna have. We wanna be the best defense in this conference and we’re making progress towards that, but it’s been a good job of every guy knowing his job and executing his assignment, because whenever we’re doing our job the success comes out as a group and you see guys like Kam benefitting from that with all those sacks, but it’s guys on the back end covering and guys on the inside rushing to force their way in. Everyone is doing their job to the best of their ability and we just have to keep working.”

The Wildcat defense is rolling as we inch closer to the midway point of the season, now they just look to send some motivation the offense’s way in order to put points on the board quicker in the first half. ACU will now host Lamar this weekend.