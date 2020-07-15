Wildcat football with four Southland Preseason selections

ABILENE – Kameron Hill, Branden Hohenstein, Billy McCrary and Kade Parmelly Wednesday represented Abilene Christian football on the 2020 Southland Football Preseason All-Conference Teams.

First team honors went to senior defensive end Hill and second-year tight end Hohenstein while fifth-year running back McCrary and senior offensive lineman Parmelly were tabbed to the second team.

“It’s great to see these guys recognized for what they’ve accomplished and are expected to do,” said fourth-year head coach Adam Dorrel. “This vote from the league’s head coaches should give them a confidence boost. It’s a nice show of respect.”

A 2019 Third Team All-Conference honoree, Hill last season ranked seventh in the Southland Conference and 34th in the FCS with 0.67 sacks per game. He appeared in all 12 contests and was credited with 24 tackles (9.0 tackles for loss for 41 yards) and eight sacks. Hill has five multi-sack games in his career.

Hohenstein, a first-year Wildcat in 2019, appeared in all 12 games a year ago and caught 27 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns (vs. Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona Christian). He additionally caught a two-point conversion pass from running back Tracy James at Lamar and finished the campaign with 115 receiving yards at Mississippi State as one of his four receptions went for a season-long 52 yards.

McCrary is a preseason selection for the second consecutive year despite being limited to four games in 2019. Last fall the Temple, Texas native averaged 8.1 yards per carry (20 carries for 162 yards), and in 2018 he rushed for 724 yards on 88 carries with eight touchdowns.

Abilene native and Wylie High School product, Parmelly enters this season having appeared in 34 consecutive games. With Parmelly as an O-Line anchor, ACU gained an average of 168.9 yards per game on the ground in 2019 as running back Tracy James scored a league best 20 touchdowns and quarterback Sema’J Davis ranked among the league’s top-10 rushers with 51.8 yards per game. His offseason accolades include receiving the Southland Conference’s F.L. McDonald Postgraduate Scholarship and the Wildcat Club’s Student-Athlete of the Year.

“Being recognized means a lot because it means my teammates also have been successful,” said Parmelly. “It’s not a personal recognition. It’s a group recognition that shows the amount of selflessness between the guys on our team.

“I’m honored, but can’t take all the credit. I feel the other guys on the o-line should be getting this award, along with the coaches who have gotten me to this position, and the strength and conditioning staff that’s developed me. We’re tough, selfless and disciplined. That’s what we pride ourselves on at ACU. It’s not about me.”

The Wildcats kick off their 2020 season Saturday, Sept. 5 at Texas A&M.