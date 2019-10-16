Wildcats are back on track after HBU victory

The ACU Wildcats struggled in the first half in most of their games this year, and those struggles led to a 2-4 record.

No such struggles against Houston Baptist on Saturday.

The Wildcats came out fast and found the end zone three times in the first half, and they cruised to a 45-20 victory over the Huskies.

It was a great day on both sides of the ball, and the Wildcats were happy to snap their 2-game losing streak.

Josh Fink said, “We’re feeling really good right now. Last week was big for us. A win by 25 points was a big confidence boost. I think we used all three fassets of the game. We played good on offense, defense, special teams. So, it was encouraging to see everyone playing really well.”

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “Our guys are excited, we had a really good practice yesterday and Tuesday. It’s homecoming, and I think if you do homecoming right it should be a springboard for your program.”

The Wildcats try to continue that success this week.

It’s Homecoming at ACU. They welcome former assistant coach Colby Carthel and Stephen F. Austin to town for a 3 p.m. kickoff.