Wildcats are feeling good after snapping losing streak

The ACU Wildcats are getting ready to head back out on the road this week, and they are traveling with their heads held high.

Head coach Brette Tanner’s team snapped it’s five-game conference losing streak on Saturday with a victory over California Baptist.

The win improved the Wildcats to 3-5 in the WAC, and it’s a reason to celebrate for the coach and his team.

Tanner said, “Find a way. We felt like we were trapped a little bit, so find a way. It felt good. I hope we can have a couple more this week. We are always going to have fun. Winning is hard to do, especially at this level. I heard Julie talking about it. Every game is a one possession, two possession, three possession game no matter what. The difference between winning and losing is this much. When you win, you better enjoy it. You never know when the next one is going to come. When we win, we are going to have some fun.”

Can they make it two in a row this week?

The Wildcats travel down to Edinburg to play UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday and to Beaumont to play Lamar on Saturday.