The final week of spring football practice for the ACU Wildcats is here.

Head coach Keith Patterson and his team practice two times this week and hold the final scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.

The offensive side of the ball is getting a lot of attention because new offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh is putting in a new offense this spring.

Installing something new is always a time consuming and difficult process, but quarterback Maverick McIvor and running back Jermiah Dobbins like the new OC and the style of offense he brings with him.

McIvor said, “It’s awesome. We are running the scheme that is really fitting to our system and what we do. He’s a player’s coach, and he’s calling plays for us. He’s a really, really smart guy, and we are adapting to it well.”

Dobbins said, “I like it a lot because we get the ball more. They pass it to us more. Sometimes we run it. Our receivers open up the run game and the run game opens up the pass. It’s a win-win either way.”

McIvor added, “We are putting in a brand, new offense, so as far as that’s concerned, we literally have an entirely new offense. We are just learning through the spring, and I think it’s really coming together. It’s coming together nice, I think. Everybody’s starting to play together, and we are starting to run the ball up front, getting better protection, and our receivers are making really good plays, and the running backs are running hard.”

Pugh takes over as offensive coordinator for Stephen Lee, who was let go back in January after just one season on the job.

The Wildcats practice on Tuesday and Thursday.

The final scrimmage is at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and it is open to the public.