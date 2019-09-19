Wildcats are past close loss to Central Arkansas

The ACU Wildcats came up just one point short of upsetting 14th ranked Central Arkansas on Saturday in Conway.

The Wildcats missed a field goal late in the game and lost 31-30.

Now, they have to move on. It’s not as easy as it sounds.

Getting back to work after a loss like is hard, but head coach Adam Dorrel says his guys are already thinking about McNeese.

Adam Dorrel said, “Win or lose, on Sunday night we talk about, ‘you’ve got to flush it.’ You’ve got to move on, win or lose. I think with our leadership and the guys that we have back they’ve done a tremendous job of doing that. Yesterday, I was super proud of our practice.”

Cole Burgess said, “It’s just to be never too high, never too low to keep that even keel, to keep that steady. A football game is a marathon not a sprint. It’s about finishing the game.”

The Wildcats are back at home at Anthony Field on Saturday.

Their game with McNeese State kicks at 6 p.m.