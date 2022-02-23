The Abilene Christian University men are still in the hunt for a bye into the second round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

Head coach Brette Tanner’s team is currently tied for sixth place.

There are only four games to play in the regular season, so each one gets more and more important.

Tanner says his guys are well prepared for the stretch run his team faces in the next two weeks.

Tanner said, “I know when you get to this point, you can’t keep them from looking at the standings. It’s everywhere. When I first started coaching, you could. Now, you can’t. You open up your browser, and it’s the first thing that pops up. We’re locked in. We know that it doesn’t matter. If we don’t when Thursday, there go a bunch of options. We’ve got to make sure that we take care of business on Thursday. I think that’s where the intensity comes from.”

The Wildcats are back at home on Thursday night to take on Lamar at 7 p.m.

They beat the Cardinals four weeks ago by three points.