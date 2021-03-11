Wildcats are ready to get on the floor

The ACU Wildcats are the 2-seed in this years Men’s Southland Conference Tournament. This means they got to sit and watch the first three rounds of the championships.

The waiting ends tomorrow when Head Coach Joe Golding’s team plays in the semifinals.

Senior Guard Reggie Miller said, “We just really focus on trying to go into every game trying to be the best versions of ourselves. I feel like if we come out and do what we do best, the rest will take care of itself. We don’t try to come out and be a different team depending on the game. We try to be the same team every game, so hopefully we will stay the same.”

Coach Joe Golding added, “The extra element that this team has and a lot of teams don’t have is love. This team is really, really close. They’ve built some high level relationships in that locker room. They care for each other. They love one another. It’s just been really fun to watch this thing evolve over two years, and this year’s been really special to see that behind the scenes. They are as close as any team we’ve had.”

The Wildcats finally get into action in the Southland Conference Tournament tomorrow night at 8:00pm.