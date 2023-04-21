ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)–Spring football is officially over for the ACU Wildcats and there are mixed emotions about the semester concluding but there’s not much of a break for the team.

Although there is enough of one to go home and see some family they haven’t seen all year long before getting back into workouts and team bonding.

They’re excited for the break and excited for what’s still to come this summer for the group.

Maverick McIvor said, “So it’s like you gotta get through spring ball and grow as a team. It’s really big for our team, for any team really. I think we really grew as an offense. I mean we have a whole new scheme, a whole new offensive coordinator and a whole new quarterbacks coach and it’s awesome. Now, it’s like, back to the weight room, back to running, back to getting stronger, back to getting in shape and back to team bonding and all of that stuff. We’ve got a big summer coming up.”

Tristan Golightly said, “You know it’s been a long spring, I always never run from work I love football this is what I played my whole life, but now it’s gonna be good to get some rest and see my family, see my folks. I’ve been in Abilene so long, that I’m ready to go home and get back to my people.”

The new season for the Wildcats begins with a season opener at home against Northern Colorado on Aug. 31.