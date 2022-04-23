The ACU baseball team competed for third place in the WAC standings this weekend, hosting UT Rio Grande Valley who is tied for third with.

The Wildcats fell in game one 6-4.

In game two, the Wildcats came out a much different team scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Several of those runs were from homeruns, efforts by Bryson Hill, Brett Hammit and Grayson Tatrow.

ACU won in run-rule fashion 12-2.

The Wildcats fell in game three 7-5 and now tied for fourth place with Stephen F. Austin, who is their next conference opponent.

Up Next: Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday in Lubbock.