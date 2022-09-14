The ACU Wildcats are undefeated after two games for the first time in nine years.

That unbeaten record is going to be put to the test when they take on Missouri out of the Southeastern Conference.

When a school the size of ACU goes to a place like Missouri, the tendency is to be overwhelmed by the environment.

Wildcats head coach Keith Patterson says his guys have to guard against that tendency.

Patterson said, “If you get caught up in the, ‘Hey, it’s an SEC environment,’ and everything, you can become a little bit big-eyed. At the end of the day, it’s a football game going on between those lines. If we can maintain that focus on improvement, it all takes care of itself.”

The Wildcats and the Missouri Tigers meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the morning.

You can watch that game on the SEC Network