The ACU Wildcats are back in action this week after a disappointing loss to North Dakota last week.

The up side to that loss is it was a non-conference game. ACU is still undefeated in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) at 2-0.

The Wildcats goals are still in front of them, a win this week against Tarleton State puts them in the drivers seat for crown, but they have to get over losing to North Dakota…

Head coach, Keith Patterson said, “our kids are obviously proud of what we’ve done to this point but they’re still disappointed so we had to get over the disappointment of not winning the contest on Saturday and move forward. So we learned from it, an then like you say we try and build momentum. And how do we do that? Go out and get right back to work you know this week and get ready to go and take a step forward from what we did against North Dakota.”

The Wildcats play Tarleton State in Stephenville on Saturday at 7 P.M.