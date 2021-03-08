Wildcats can’t wait to get on the court at the Southland Conference Championships

The ACU men enter the Southland Conference championships on fire with ten wins in the last eleven games.

They closed the regular season with victories over Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word to secure the second seed in the tournament and a triple bye.

The extra rest is nice, but Joe Golding’s team wants to play.

Golding said, “These guys want to play in Merrell Center. They want to go play a game. It doesn’t matter if is a a three-seed, and we got to play an extra game, or if it’s a two-seed and we play Friday night. We are just looking forward to getting down there and playing. I don’t think the seeding matters. Our guys just want to play basketball. It’s March, and our guys are excited. I know they are ready for the opportunity.”

Coryon Mason said, “This is what I love to do, so it’s a big AAU tournament for me. I just like to hoop, so it is what it is.”

Reggie Miller said, “To be honest, we weren’t really focused on it. We knew we had to go down to Katy and win as many games as we had to, so that was our focus going into that night. We found out we were the second seed and those are the two games we have to play. We are focused on getting those two games.”

The Wildcats play Friday night.

If the brackets go according to plan, ACU will face Sam Houston State in the semifinals.