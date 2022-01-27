Coming into Thursday, the ACU Women’s Basketball team had lost four out of their last five games, with three of those losses coming on the road.

On Thursday night the Wildcats were back at Teague, and they secured a major conference win over the University of Rio Grande Valley, 88-69. The Wildcats shot 53% from the field, and 45% from beyond the 3pt-arch.

This was the 900th win in the history for the ACU Women’s Basketball program.

ACU will look to care some of this momentum over into Saturday’s game against the Lamar University Cardinals. The opening tip between the Wildcats and the Cardinals is scheduled for 1:00pm at the Teague Center.