Wildcats clinch tournament berth with 28-point thrashing of Islanders

ABILENE, Texas — The Wildcats were able to defend home court and move to 18-3 on the season in another blowout win in Teague. ACU put the pressure on early and earned the wire-to-wire 83-55 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders and Wildcats were facing off for the second time in six days and ACU came away with the series sweep.

Southland Significance

The Wildcats move to 10-1 in conference play and clinched a spot in the Hercules Tires Southland Conference Tournament, where they will get a chance to defend their 2019 crown.

Key Plays

The Wildcats forced an Islander turnover on the very first possession of the game to set the tone going forward.

Coryon Mason got the scoring started for ACU with a driving reverse layup, which sparked the Wildcats offense.

Mason and Clay Gayman made consecutive threes for ACU that pushed their lead to 16 points just eight minutes into the first half.

In the midst of a 13-0 run, Mason found Joe Pleasant for a huge dunk that put the Wildcats ahead by 24 with just over three minutes left to play in the first half.

The Wildcats defense came out ready to go to work in the second half, tallying three steals over four AMCC possessions in a minute and a half stretch.

Gayman gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the night at 28 points on a made three with just under 14 minutes left to play.

Cameron Steele made use of his extra minutes tonight and used a nifty spin move to get an open look in the paint for his first FG of the night.

Paul Hiepler found a slashing Jameson Richardson for nice reverse layup that got the bench, and the crowd, on their feet.

Turning Point

The Wildcats defense set the tone from the opening tip. The team opened the game on an 8-0 run and 20-4 through the first eight minutes of action.

Stat Pack

Clay Gayman continues to play at a high level for ACU and scored 21 points off the bench in 22 minutes of action. He also added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Kolton Kohl extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games and put up 16 points in just 14 minutes.

The Wildcats defense was in peak form tonight as they held the Islanders to under 30 percent shooting from the field and forced 23 turnovers.

ACU dominated inside outscoring the Islanders 38-18 in the paint.

The Wildcats allowed just 19 first half points, the second time this season they have held an opponent under 20 points in a half. The previous time was holding SLU to 13 points in the first half on Jan. 16.

ACU held the Islanders scoreless for a seven-minute stretch in the first half, while ACU went on a 13-0 run that doubled their lead from 13 to 26.

This is the Wildcats best start to a season in their DI history.

Up Next

The Wildcats have a bye date on Wednesday but will be back in action on Feb. 20 when they go on the road to face Southeastern Louisiana.