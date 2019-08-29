Wildcats close fall camp, open with North Texas

The ACU Wildcats are just three days from the start of the 2019 season.

Head coach Adam Dorrel are coming off the school’s first winning season in FCS competition, and they are hoping to improve on that and make it to the playoffs for the first time since the move up to NCAA Division I competition.

If the work they got done in fall camp is any indication, the Wildcats are well on their way.

Coach Adam Dorrel said, “I feel really good about where our team is at right now. I like their demeanor, I like their approach. They’re confident, but they’re working extremely hard, and we’re about at this point where no more practice isn’t going to do us any good, we need to play a game and figure out where we’re at, so it’s been a very exciting week.”

Kade Parmelly said, “The whole program’s really excited. We’ve had a really good fall camp, a really good spring, really good summer and that kind of led into fall camp. We got a lot of guys doing a lot of good things, especially in the quarterback and running back room, they’re excited.”

The Wildcats get the season started on Saturday in Denton against North Texas.

ACU is winless in openers since 2013.