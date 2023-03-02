ACU Women’s hoops close the 2022-23 season with a 49-43 victory in Moody Coliseum over the Seattle Redhawks.

The Wildcats only shot 29 percent from the field while Seattle shot 32 perfect, this was the lowest scoring game for ACU in conference play.

Thursday nights’ win allowed the Wildcats to extend their winning streak by three as they were able to win four of their last five games.

ACU finishes in seventh places and improves to 9-9 in conference.

The postseason tournament starts on Monday in Las Vegas.