Wildcats come into 2020 with a lot of new faces on defense

The ACU Wildcats are getting ready for their fourth season with Adam Dorrel leading the charge.

The Wildcats are going to look different on the defensive side of the ball.

They return just six players on that side of the ball that started at least two games in 2019.

Jack Gibbens is one of those returners and he says he liked the way everyone attacked the work in the spring.

Gibbens said, “We definitely lost a lot of production off our defense from last year. We got a lot of guys that got this program from 2-9 to competing championships. We definitely respect what those guys did, and we appreciate them, but we got a lot of young guys that can play. We’ve been doing a lot of getting back to the basics and making sure everybody’s on the same page. We don’t have a lot of guys that’ve taken a ton of snaps, so we are reinstalling the entire defense from scratch and just really hammering home the basics of assignment football and making plays. We’ve just got to make sure everyone’s in the right spot.”

As far as the defensive backfield, there are four brand new starters.

Coach Dorrel says it’s not a bad thing.

Especially since there are new coaches back there, too.