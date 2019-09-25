Wildcats come up with “Immaculate reception 2.0”

The Wildcats pulled off an incredible sequence of events in Saturday’s 17-10 win over McNeese. ACU was able to recover a muffed punt late in the game with the score tied at 10, and then the offense pulled off a play everyone is talking about now, the Wildcat version of the immaculate reception. Tracy James snatched the ball out of the air on a failed interception and took the ball to the one yard line where he eventually scored the game winning touchdown. Many emotions flowed from the players after this special night.

Tracy James said, “It was just a natural thing that happened, so really I just tell everybody I blacked out when I happened, I just ran, so there’s nothing else I can say about it.”

Luke Anthony said, “I got hit right as I threw it and I was thinking my receiver would go under him and it ended up right as I threw it I saw it went behind him and I thought ah shoot. The last thing I saw was the linebacker sitting right there, the ball was coming right to him, so I was like well, guess we’re going to OT.”

Adonis Davis, “We see Luke drop back and he threw the ball and we see the defender kind of deflect it, and we look like aw it’s gonna be a pick or incomplete then we see Tracy come out of nowhere and catch it run and get to the 1 yard line. I see guys running down the sideline so happy like wow this just happened, we just made that play. For me I was very happy, I was jumping up and down on the bench so happy.

Well you can argue that the magnitude of the magnitude of the Steelers immaculate reception and the Wildcats immaculate reception were a bit different but you can’t deny that we saw a special play Saturday night against McNeese. Tracy James and the Wildcats are on the road this Saturday to take on Incarnate Word.